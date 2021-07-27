 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explanation for new version of Finding Freedom criticised

A new version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography "Finding Freedom would go on sale on August 31.

According to reports, a new chapter would includes the couple's thoughts on the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip who died at the age of 99. 

Finding Freedom has been updated since its publication last summer with a new chapter.

Publisher HarperCollins said the update will also include Meghan’s “emotional healing journey from losing a child to the birth of their daughter”.

HarperCollins' statement said: “Behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan’s ground breaking interview with Oprah, details behind the couple’s move to California (and) the various philanthropic and business endeavours the Sussexes have been involved with since their move and what’s to come with Archewell Productions.”

Commenting on the new version of the book, royal commentator Angela Levin said "I can't believe that Harry and Meghan are using the excuse that although the Duke of Edinburgh aged 99 was in hospital they didn't think he would die and that's why they went ahead with Finding Freedom."

Prince Harry had travelled to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather days after his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

