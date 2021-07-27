 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Queen Elizabeth spending first summer holiday without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth on Friday started her annual summer holiday at Balmoral.

It's the first time she is on annual holiday without Prince Philip who died in April at the age of 99.

At the start of her summer holiday, the news was shared by a royal correspondent on Twitter. Thousands of people expressed sympathy with the monarch and offered condolence over the death of her husband.

Members of the British royal family stay in Balmoral Castleis, a large estate house in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

The castle  is near the village of Crathie, 9 miles  west of Ballater and 50 miles west of Aberdeen.

According to the official website, Balmoral Castle is the Scottish holiday home to the Royal Family and this year the grounds, gardens, exhibitions, gift shops and restaurant will open to the Public on a daily basis until Monday 2nd August.


