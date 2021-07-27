Meghan Markle 'horrified' after receiving no apology from The Firm

Meghan Markle was disappointed after The Firm did not apologise for its behaviour

Meghan Markle was left in shock after angry royal family members offered her no apology.



The Duchess of Sussex was disappointed after The Firm did not apologise for its behaviour, said royal expert Tom Quinn.

Speaking on the Channel 5 documentary Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power, Quinn said, "I think she was hoping for an apology, I think she was hoping they would phone and say, 'We are really sorry, we now see that we pushed you too far.

"We should have behaved differently, we should have sat down as a family and discussed your mental health issues.

“I think she was horrified afterwards that the reaction was so negative from the family and they didn't respond in the way that she wanted," he added.

The news of Meghan being horrified has come after Prince Harry revealed he is dropping a 'wholly truthful' memoir.