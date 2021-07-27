Paris Hilton expecting her first child: report

Paris Hilton is pregnant with her first child with her fiance Carter Reum. Page Six reported quoting sources close to the couple.

While the couple has yet to comment on the report, Hilton revealed in January that she had been undergoing IVF treatment to help her in her baby journey.

Paris Hilton, a 40-year-old businesswoman and DJ, got engaged to Cater in February after they dated for a year.

After getting engaged, the couple said they felt “excited” to be starting their next chapter together.

Paris said: "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who travelled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and re-evaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."

Carter said: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."