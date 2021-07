Asif Mehdi, the son of legendary singer Mehdi Hassan, was hospitalised after his condition deteriorated, according to his family on Tuesday.

The family said that Asif Mehdi used to visit hospital for dialysis but had to be hospitalized after pneumonia worsened.

They said that the singer is recuperating at the Special Care Unit of a private hospital and his condition is out of danger.

His family has requested people to pray for the early recovery of Asif Mehdi.