Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Khloe Kardashian stunned fans with her amazing look as she flashed her toned tummy in new camo collection.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off her toned stomach in a beige crop top T-shirt for Good American, a clothing company she co-founded in 2016, on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was looking smashing like a soldier in a camo jacket and matching slacks as she added boots and hoop earrings.

Khloe Kardashian wows in beige crop top amid split with Tristan Thompson

That same day the KUWTK  star talked about her regrets at obsessing over other people's expectations of her.

When asked what advice she would give a younger version of herself, Khloe responded via Twitter: 'I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself.

'Try not to live up to every1 else's expectations especially when they don't live that way. Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure &probably won't matter in the grand scheme.'

Khloe - who has True, three, with NBA star Tristan Thompson - previously admitted to feeling self-conscious about her appearance.

Khloe Kardashian recalled being told repeatedly that she couldn't change the way she looked. 'I was always told that I could never be a certain size or that I could never look a certain way and that really got to me.'

