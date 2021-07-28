Meghan Markle 'commercialises royal family with American style branding': report

Meghan Markle worked to commercialise the royal family with 'American style branding' in order to sell the Royal name across the pond, according to reports.

Tom Quinn explained how the Duchess of Sussex had an "unholy scrap" with the royal family over what royal name her and Prince Harry could use for their commercial interests

The comments come as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to forge lucrative media deals with Netflix, Apple and Spotify.

They have set up a media company called 'Archewell' and have recently announced plans to publish four new books in a deal thought to be worth an eye watering $40million.



The new documentary 'Meghan at 40' had initially been keen to develop a close friendship with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.