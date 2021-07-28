Prince Harry's spokesperson denies he will release second book after Queen's death

The spokesperson responded to claim suggesting Harry's second book is due only after the Queen has died

Prince Harry came under fire after a Daily Mail report claimed he will release his second memoir after the death of Queen Elizabeth.



Denying all such claims, the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson said this is not true.

The spokesperson was responding to a statement that said Harry had signed a "a lucrative four-book deal — with the second due out only after the Queen has died," as mentioned in the report.

Harry had earlier revealed he is penning an "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir which will be released in late 2022, months after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.



"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry, 36, said in the announcement.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," the father of two added.