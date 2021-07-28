Exes Jennifer Garner, Marc Anthony supportive of Bennifer's reunion

'They all just want what's best for each other and their families,' said an insider

Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony just want to see their respective former partners happy.



Spilling the beans on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance, the two are definitely supporting them.



As per an insider, Lopez and Affleck maintain friendly relationships and co-parent with their exes.

"Jen Garner and Marc Anthony are continuing to be supportive and there doesn't seem to be any ill will across the board. They all just want what's best for each other and their families," said the source.

As for Lopez and Affleck's kids respectively, the insider added, "Their kids just want to see their parents happy and they are what is most important to both of them. J.Lo's kids are so glad to see their mom so in love."

Meanwhile, the source mentioned Lopez and Affleck's romance has been easy breezy.

"Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort," the source concluded.