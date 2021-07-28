Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes of Usman Mukhtar 'threatening' her

Digital artist Mehrooz Waseem has shared a set of screenshots and voice notes, defaming Usman Mukhtar after he accused the artist of harassment and bullying.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Mehrooz clapped back at the Janaan actor's allegations and shared voice recordings.

"Is this the professional gentleman?" asks Mehrooz.

"Here's him (Usman Mukhtar) threatening me to take off a BTS photo I had on my Instagram that he never told me not to use. I used it because he never made the promotional material he promised he would," she wrote alongside the voice note.



In the voice notes shared by the artist, one could hear Usman speaking on his rights as a director and Mehrooz's unprofessional behavior amid the situation.

Mehrooz continued, "Prior to this he had added Hammad Hanfi's name to the credits list himself. It was his photo he wanted me to remove in which only his back was visible."

Take a look:







