Tori Spelling gushes over daughter Stella’s new found confidence

The mother-of-four shared her daughter’s entire transformative journey over on Instagram and captioned a collection of her photos with a caption that highlighted “how Stella [daughter] got her groove back”.



Her caption spoke at length about Stella’s first ever modeling shoot and read, “Her 1st modeling shoot as a teen girl. Stella is an amazing human. Heart of gold & always leads w/kindness. She’s innovative &creative and full of fire. Which is why as a mom it was so painful to see a young woman’s fire dimmed bc of bullying.”

Tori went on to write, “Her bullying started in 5th grade in Encino. Sadly, the boy that bullied her and other girls & boys wasn’t stopped. His parents were on the board. They gave the school a lot of $. Sadly$ won out over the emotional care of the kids.”

“But, worse than that was the bullying she faced from her own principal. With Stella’s bullying came health issues . She developed headaches, stomachaches, panic attacks,& her asthma increased. Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments. She missed alot of school due to this.”



At one point “She got her dream of being on @gordongram Master Chef. Except this principal said NO (SHE had to sign to allow her). Why? Bc your kids miss too much school. After all stella had been thru w/the boy this principal refused to expel, she wouldn’t let Stella fulfill a day of her passion? So sad. I begged the principal.”

“She finally said “ I’ll sign if your family leaves this school next year”. Wtf? My 4 kids had all been there since kindergarten. Stella was graduating next year! I agreed in tears so Stella could do Master Chef. Well, Stella WON!! I had never seen her confidence like I did that day! Her [fire emoji] was back. That’s the lesson we should be teaching!”

“ I wish I’d had the strength to challenge them! Taken a note from 90210 “Stella McDermott Graduates!”. But, I didn’t . Power and $ won. But, thx to @petitenpretty Stella got her powerful & fulfilling “school” moment! Her confidence now soaring! Your fire is back @stella_mcdermott08 You are a fierce female. So proud of U Buggy!”