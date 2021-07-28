America’s longest-running children’s series 'Arthur' coming to an end

Popular children’s animated series Arthur is coming to an end after its 25th season.

The iconic show, which has been America’s longest-running children’s series, will be concluding on PBS Kids with its final season airing in the winter of 2022.

In an interview with Finding DW podcast, writer and developer of the show Kathy Waugh shared they had already wrapped up the work for the series two years ago.

"Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago," she told the host.

"I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I’m know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25 two years ago."

The show is centered around the life of a young aardvark named Arthur who learns all kinds of lessons from his friends and family while growing up in the fictional world of Elwood City.

It was based on the Arthur Adventure book series, which was written and illustrated by Marc Brown, having aired its first season in October of 1996 and run for more than 240 episodes.

It has won many awards including four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Animated Program, along with a Peabody Award and other accolades.