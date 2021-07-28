 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Chrissy Teigen unveils brand new family member in emotional tribute

Chrissy Teigen recently turned to social media and gushed over the newest member of her family.

The model and cookbook author gushed over her new puppy in an Instagram post that included a heartfelt caption of gratitude, as well as a hopeful future outlook.

The caption read, “Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!"

"Penny is obsessed with her so it’s been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold. I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!"

Check it out below:



