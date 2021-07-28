Mandy Moore touches on feeling maternally ‘inadequate’

Mandy Moore recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on feeling ‘inadequate’ as a new mom.

Moore got candid about her emotional struggles as a new mom in Lansinoh's IG Live talk with ental health specialist Ashurina Reamand and was quoted saying, “I had these preconceived notions of myself going into motherhood.”



“Obviously I knew it was going to be challenging, but I thought, 'Oh, I maybe have this sort of naturally maternal side,' whatever the heck that means. But I guess I just didn't really recognize the worries, the fears, the sense of responsibility that is so ever-present moving forward once you become a mom.”

With nursing being a large part of her life, Moore admits “my life sort of is existing in these two- to three-hour increments” and thus everything became “so strangely isolating.” The only thing that ended up easing the entire process was having a “very supportive husband” by her side.

“I guess when I imagined motherhood, I sort of imagined like, oh, you find community... and you go to Mommy-and-Me classes and baby classes.”

“And I'm sure that's a reality for some people in different parts of the country, but I don't know if it's something that I would feel necessarily the most comfortable with at this point in time, just considering what we're kind of living through.”

“And so it's having to reframe these expectations that you've had about what it's like to be a mom and what it's like to connect with people. The isolation is something that's really hit me that I wasn't necessarily expecting.”