 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Mandy Moore touches on feeling maternally ‘inadequate’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Mandy Moore touches on feeling maternally ‘inadequate’
Mandy Moore touches on feeling maternally ‘inadequate’

Mandy Moore recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on feeling ‘inadequate’ as a new mom.

Moore got candid about her emotional struggles as a new mom in Lansinoh's IG Live talk with ental health specialist Ashurina Reamand and was quoted saying, “I had these preconceived notions of myself going into motherhood.”

“Obviously I knew it was going to be challenging, but I thought, 'Oh, I maybe have this sort of naturally maternal side,' whatever the heck that means. But I guess I just didn't really recognize the worries, the fears, the sense of responsibility that is so ever-present moving forward once you become a mom.”

With nursing being a large part of her life, Moore admits “my life sort of is existing in these two- to three-hour increments” and thus everything became “so strangely isolating.” The only thing that ended up easing the entire process was having a “very supportive husband” by her side.

“I guess when I imagined motherhood, I sort of imagined like, oh, you find community... and you go to Mommy-and-Me classes and baby classes.”

“And I'm sure that's a reality for some people in different parts of the country, but I don't know if it's something that I would feel necessarily the most comfortable with at this point in time, just considering what we're kind of living through.”

“And so it's having to reframe these expectations that you've had about what it's like to be a mom and what it's like to connect with people. The isolation is something that's really hit me that I wasn't necessarily expecting.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne blasts Jamie Spears’ microscopic control

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne blasts Jamie Spears’ microscopic control
Lucy Liu dishes over altercation with Bill Murray on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ set

Lucy Liu dishes over altercation with Bill Murray on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ set
Caitlyn Jenner addresses Olympics journey in a Netflix trailer for ‘Untold’

Caitlyn Jenner addresses Olympics journey in a Netflix trailer for ‘Untold’
Adele, Rich Paul 'not super serious' in romance

Adele, Rich Paul 'not super serious' in romance

Ruby Rose touches on ‘serious’ hospital visit after surgical complications

Ruby Rose touches on ‘serious’ hospital visit after surgical complications
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's bathing habits will leave you surprised

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's bathing habits will leave you surprised
Thousands watch Prince William's interview with Lauren Price

Thousands watch Prince William's interview with Lauren Price
Slice of Princess Diana and Charles wedding cake to be auctioned: report

Slice of Princess Diana and Charles wedding cake to be auctioned: report
Prince Charles opens new £4.5 million national police memorial

Prince Charles opens new £4.5 million national police memorial
Chrissy Teigen unveils brand new family member in emotional tribute

Chrissy Teigen unveils brand new family member in emotional tribute
Will DaBaby diss Dua Lipa over criticism?

Will DaBaby diss Dua Lipa over criticism?
America’s longest-running children’s series 'Arthur' coming to an end

America’s longest-running children’s series 'Arthur' coming to an end

Latest

view all