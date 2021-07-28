 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Miley Cyrus addresses personal perfume philosophy: ‘Never forget yourself’

Lyricist and singer Miley Cyrus recently wore her heart on her sleeve and highlighted her personal style journey in a candid chat.

The singer addressed it all during her interview with People magazine and even spoke at length about Gucci Beauty’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance collaboration.

Cyrus started off by explaining her journey inward and perfume philosophy when she said, “It's the perfect perfume to wear to express yourself and your boldness, and of course to smell amazing...I always love being the person who smells amazing.”

“Think fragrances are one of the ways we can really express ourselves and find our own scent that feels true to who we are in that moment.”

“The campaign is really focused on being yourself and true to who you are, and that is perfectly in line with my own values and beliefs.”

When asked about the evolution of her personal style Cyrus went on to say, “I have worn literally every shoe under the sun. One thing that has stayed consistent is no matter what I am in, at that time it is an honest representation of me... in that moment.”

