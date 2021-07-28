Britney Spears ‘pushed silently’ to end the conservatorship ‘for years’: report

Britney Spears has been fighting for the right to terminate her conservatorship as early as 2016 but saw no changes taking place.

Reports on Spears’ silent efforts have been brought forward via confidential court records obtained by The New York Times.

The documents not only detailed the singer’s silent fight but also the extent to which she was controlled, starting from the person he dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets.

In an older report the singer filed via a court investigator back in 2016, “She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” Namely because the system had “too much control” over her day to day life.

The investigator also referenced the singer’s unfiltered thoughts towards the conservatorship and admitted, “She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll.”