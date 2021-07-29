Prince Harry ‘may free’ staffers with ‘self-serving’ memoir: ‘They may speak out’

Insiders believe Prince Harry’s upcoming ‘self-serving’ new memoir may help free staffers from the royally imposed confidentially clause and give them the chance to address the alleged ‘Sussex nightmare reign’.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to The Daily Mail who was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan's former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the Royal Family.”

“Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented.”

“Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication.”

While it is highly unlikely that staffers will be allowed to overturn the rule of complete confidentiality, an insider suspects, “There may be a provision given to staff members to respond to any claims that they consider to be inaccurate.”

“Maybe a blind eye could be turned if staff members used friends or family members to correct the record on their behalf.”

“These are the sorts of conversations going on at the moment and, of course, legal remedies are always available too if the book smears any individual staff members unfairly.”