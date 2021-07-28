 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' Bjorn turns singer, previews first song

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Vikings Bjorn turns singer, previews first song

"Vikings" actor Alexander Ludwig on Wednesday thanked his fans for loving his song "I Love Today".

He had recently shared the song and full lyric video on social media.

Extending gratitude to his fans, the actor said " It’s no easy feat doing both acting and music at the same time, but with a lot of time Managment and an amazing team behind me I plan to put every ounce of energy I have into both".

The actor who played Bjorn Ironside in Vikings wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has been loving the EP- this has been a lifelong journey of mine only coming to fruition now and I’m so grateful for all the support."

He added, "Not gonna let you guys down and can’t wait to see ya on the road."

