Jennifer Lopez stuns Ben Affleck with her dance moves to Michael Jackson's Rock With You

Thursday Jul 29 2021
Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Jennifer Lopez stuns Ben Affleck with her dance moves to Michael Jacksons Rock With You

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be a happiest girl with her rekindled flame Ben Affleck as she showed off her sizzling dance moves while partying on a yacht.

Lopez, 52, was seen enjoying dreamy moments with Affleck during their week-long romantic trip to Europe. 

J.Lo looked smashing as she sported a backless bridal white dress with a sexy halterneck top, setting tongues wagging as some of her fans begun speculating about her wedding to the dashing actor.

The couple continued their vacation with a visit to Capri, where they were photographed strolling hand in hand.

She can be seen spinning around and holding onto her floaty skirt while dancing along to the music in a clip shared by her friend. Jennifer's pal wrote: 'Share that beat of love.'

The singer/actor then shimmies towards the camera and throws in another perfect spin before starting to sing along to Michael Jackson's Rock With You.

At one point, Jennifer Lopez drops her dress from her hand and moves her sensational figure while holding onto her head with one toned arm.

