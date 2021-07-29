Adele and Rich Paul's romance heats up but seems 'not super-serious'

Adele and LeBron James' agent Rich Paul confirmed their relationship while enjoying a romantic dinner date last week, after being spotted together at a basketball game a few days earlier.



Renowned singer Adele and 39-year-old entrepreneur and sports agent Rich aren't 'super-serious' yet, a source told a US publication.

The same media outlet, citing a friend, revealed: 'It's not super serious, but they're having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice.

Adele's having fun and being social has relaxed a lot. She's not quite as private as when she was married. She is living her life and doing great. She is having a great summer with [her son] Angelo. They are spending most of their time in LA.'