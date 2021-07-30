Scarlett Johansson takes Disney to court over dual release of Black Widow

American actress Scarlett Johansson is quite unhappy with Marvel Studios that, according to her, failed to make good on the given pledge, as she was promised about an exclusive release in theatres. The disgruntled 36-year-old actress has decided to take Walt Disney Company to court over the issue.



The Walt Disney Company made Black Widow available on its Disney+ streaming service the same day as the film's theatrical release. Unlike the previous practice, the dual release is new normal in the entertainment industry as different major companies have changed their strategy to release their flicks to the streaming platform the same day or some specific days after the theatrical release.

“In the months leading up to this lawsuit, Ms. Johansson gave Disney and Marvel every opportunity to right their wrong and make good on Marvel’s promise,” the lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson stated.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the Agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.”



Besides starring in Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson also executive produced her Avengers' character's first solo film - Black Widow. The actress sought monetary and punitive damages in a complaint submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday.

It was agreed between Marvel Studios and Scarlett Johansson that she will receive her compensation for Black Widow "based largely on 'box office' receipts," according to the lawsuit. To "maximize these receipts, and thereby protect her financial interests" the actress got a pledge from the studio that the flick would be exclusively released in theatres.

Though well aware of the promise, Walt Disney Company, a parent company of Marvel Studios went ahead with the release on Disney+, said the attorneys for the actress in the complaint.



The complaint said the company "wanted to lure" viewers to its streaming service "where it could keep the revenues for itself". This is because the Disney company sought to grow its subscriber base and "substantially devalue Ms Johansson's agreement and thereby enrich itself."

Marvel and Disney have not yet come up with an official statement on the issue.