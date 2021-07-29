Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her dark past involving addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about her journey towards sobriety which took her 22 years to reach

American actor Jamie Lee Curtis is looking back at her dark past involving alcohol and pain pill addiction.

During an interview with AARP The Magazine, the Freaky Friday actor spoke about her journey towards sobriety which took her 22 years to reach.

"I've been sober 22 years, off of an alcohol and pain pill addiction,” she said, adding that the "process of being a sober person puts you in the one day at a time mentality."

"Try to stay out of the future and try to forget the past, because it's over and you can't do anything about it anyway. Try to live a present life,” she said.

She had earlier spoken about the affective of addiction during a chat with ET back in 2002.

"It kills people. It killed my brother. It kills young people, old people, it ruins families. It's ruinous,” she added.