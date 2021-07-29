 
Thursday Jul 29 2021
How Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising future king Prince George

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William are “strict but fair” with all three of their kids
Prince William and Kate Middleton are switching up their parenting styles for their eldest son Prince George.

A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “strict but fair” with all three of their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"The royals are renowned for being 'stiff upper lip,' but William and Kate have a more modern approach to parenting and are moving away from that mentality," said the source.

"Open communication is key for them. … [But they] set boundaries and have rules in place,” added the insider.

"He’s not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George, he mixes with children his own age.”

"Kate and William don’t shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him.…George makes his bed every morning.…All the children have impeccable manners and always say please and thank you,” the source shared. 

