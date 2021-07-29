Alex Rodriguez unperturbed by Jennifer Lopez's St. Tropez trip with Ben Affleck

The former MLB player recently rung in his 46th birthday

Alex Rodriguez could not care less about ex Jennifer Lopez partying on her birthday in France with Ben Affleck.



“A-Rod is living his best single life,” a source reveals to Us Weekly. “He’s really enjoying [being] a bachelor.”

“Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans,” the source explained.

“Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t phased when he found out her boat was nearby. He was distracted with his own guests," they added.

JLo and A-Rod broke off their engagement stating they 'are better off as friends.'