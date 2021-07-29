Former AOA member Kwon Mina unconscious after suicide attempt

Former member of AOA, a K-Pop girl group, Kwon Mina is battling for her life after attempting suicide, South Korean media reported.

According to reports, a friend of the singer went to her residence to check up on her after she was unable to contact her.

The 27-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated for excessive bleeding.

She is said to be alive but unconscious.

A year prior, Mina alleged that she was subjected to bullying for 10 years when she part of the girl group.

She later shared that the group’s leader Jimin was her tormentor.

Earlier it was reported that Mina took to her personal Instagram account to lash out at haters who were sending her malicious messages.

"Did I do drugs? Did I kill someone? Did I curse? Was I a school bully? Did I go to a host bar? Did I drink and drive? Did I beat someone up? You're telling me I should die like my dad?" she wrote.