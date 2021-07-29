Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s boarding school plans for Prince George

Palace aides recently stepped forward to unveil the potential of Prince Geroge being shipped to a boarding school by ‘eager’ Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The news has been brought forward by a source and during their interview with Us Weekly they were quoted saying, “Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel 8 is a little young and want to wait until he’s slightly older.”

“George going to school is a decision the Cambridge’s will make as a family. They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel its right.”

Even Prince George seems rather fond of making his own boarding school memories after hearing about his parents’ “super fun” adventures.

However, while the idea is currently up for debate, Prince George has “settled at St Thomas’ Battersea and has lots of friends there” as “one of the most popular boys in the class.”