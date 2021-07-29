Ed Sheeran reveals intention to ‘quit’ music after daughter Lyra’s birth

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran recently wore his heart on his sleeve and admitted to having considered a complete end to his music career after the birth of his daughter Lyra.

The singer got candid about it all during his interview on SiriusXM and was quoted saying, “In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person.”

“And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I’m a parent. And then I was like, ‘That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore’.”

However, after taking a break to spend time with his newborn, Ed realized that it was “more important’ for their daughter to know that her parents ‘love working hard’.”

At the end of the day, “I think it’s more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have the work ethic… and love creating and enjoy their jobs and seeing that rather than like looking at your dad as technically unemployed.”