entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
Prince William ‘filled with regret’ over broken bond with Prince Harry

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Prince William is reportedly being forced to live with the regret of forcing apart his little brother and breaking their once unbreakable bond.

The claim has been brought forward by Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl who believes Prince William’s intentions got overshadowed and in turn made Prince Harry utterly offended.

Ms. Nicholl got candid over it all during her interview with Real Royalty’s YouTube channel.

There she was quoted saying, William probably does have a major regret over the conversation that he had with his brother around the time of the engagement when Harry and Meghan got engaged.”

“When William basically sat down with Harry and urged him to just take his time, not to rush into anything – what was intended as well-meant, brotherly advice didn’t go down with Harry at all.”

