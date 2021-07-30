 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan mocked by newly released cartoon 'The Prince'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Queen, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan mocked by newly released cartoon The Prince

"The Prince," a cartoon spoofing the royal family, took jabs at Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the late Prince Philip. 

The newly released series also poked fun at 8-year-old Prince George and his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The controversial show — which was inspired by creator Gary Janetti's Instagram account and features voices by Orlando Bloom and Sophie Turner — doesn't hold back as it takes jabs at everything from Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to Prince Harry's relationship with his son.

Throughout the 12 episodes, which dropped on Thursday morning, George tortures his sweet butler Owen, can't stand his younger sister Charlotte, and constantly sucks up to the Queen.

"Excuse me, I'm late for an appointment," Middleton says in one scene.

"I didn't think the pubs were open yet," William replies.

Meanwhile, Markle and Harry are seen moving into a small apartment in Los Angeles, where they struggle to find anyone who will hire them. 

Harry is portrayed as being so lost in the real world that he doesn't understand how to buy milk at a grocery store and is in awe of how refrigerators work.

The release of "The Prince" was delayed following the death of Prince Philip, who is portrayed in the show as a babbling old man who can't speak or even chew his own food. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry may return to UK for work

Prince Harry may return to UK for work
Harvey Weinstein bid to dismiss two sex charges fails

Harvey Weinstein bid to dismiss two sex charges fails
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez teases someone by flaunting his fit physique in shirtless pic

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez teases someone by flaunting his fit physique in shirtless pic
Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow's streaming release

Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow's streaming release
Prince William ‘filled with regret’ over broken bond with Prince Harry

Prince William ‘filled with regret’ over broken bond with Prince Harry
Royals demand Prince Harry be ‘disowned’ by Queen Elizabeth

Royals demand Prince Harry be ‘disowned’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton ‘felt abandoned’ when Prince William’s aristocratic pals attacked her mom

Kate Middleton ‘felt abandoned’ when Prince William’s aristocratic pals attacked her mom
Prince Harry ‘fuming’ over public criticism: ‘So much pressure’

Prince Harry ‘fuming’ over public criticism: ‘So much pressure’
Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle ‘making the decisions’ with Prince Harry ‘playing catch up’

Meghan Markle ‘making the decisions’ with Prince Harry ‘playing catch up’
Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over Canadian reluctance to foot security bill

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over Canadian reluctance to foot security bill

Latest

view all