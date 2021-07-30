Queen, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan mocked by newly released cartoon 'The Prince'

"The Prince," a cartoon spoofing the royal family, took jabs at Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the late Prince Philip.

The newly released series also poked fun at 8-year-old Prince George and his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.



The controversial show — which was inspired by creator Gary Janetti's Instagram account and features voices by Orlando Bloom and Sophie Turner — doesn't hold back as it takes jabs at everything from Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to Prince Harry's relationship with his son.



Throughout the 12 episodes, which dropped on Thursday morning, George tortures his sweet butler Owen, can't stand his younger sister Charlotte, and constantly sucks up to the Queen.



"Excuse me, I'm late for an appointment," Middleton says in one scene.



"I didn't think the pubs were open yet," William replies.

Meanwhile, Markle and Harry are seen moving into a small apartment in Los Angeles, where they struggle to find anyone who will hire them.

Harry is portrayed as being so lost in the real world that he doesn't understand how to buy milk at a grocery store and is in awe of how refrigerators work.

The release of "The Prince" was delayed following the death of Prince Philip, who is portrayed in the show as a babbling old man who can't speak or even chew his own food.

