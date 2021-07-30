 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Kim Kardashian warned of legal action over her controversial move

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Reality star Kim Kardashian has received cease-and-desist warning after attempting to file trademark for 'SKKN' as new name for her famous beauty line. 

The 41-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was rumored to be changing her KKW Beauty brand to drop the 'W' after filing for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February.

Beauty Concepts LLC reportedly sent the letter, having claimed that they had used the name for several years. The brand claims that years of time and money would be wasted if the influencer was given the name.

Kardashian previously courted controversy over the former name of her shapewear company, Skims. But now she has hit a bump in the road after attempting to trademark 'SKKN' as her new brand name - as it is already owned by another company.

Kim has been slapped with a cease-and-desist over the use of the name, creating a legal headache for the star, according to TM.

The outlet claims the issue was brought up by Beauty Concepts LLC, who have already been in touch with Kim Kardashian's lawyers.

They also claimed that they had applied to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this past March in order to legally register a logo for the brand.

According to the media outlet, Kardashian had previously filed to trademark SKKN BY KIM before the company ever did, although Beauty Concepts also took issue with the filing.

