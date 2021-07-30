Did Lizzo kill a fan by stage diving?

Friday Jul 30, 2021
Lizzo has set the straight regarding rumours of her allegedly killing a fan by diving off the stage during one of her shows.
Taking to TikTok, the Truth Hurts singer ended the wild rumour saying that she never leaped into a crowd.
"I've seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody," she said.
"Like that rumor… it's a lie, first of all! I've never stage dived in my life."
She also demonstrated a belly-flop on her bed to prove that her jump doest not have a lethal force.
"Y'all really gon' put that on my [expletive] name? Like, I know I'm big but, [expletive], I'm not that [expletive] big."
She captioned the video, "STOP THE [expletive]."