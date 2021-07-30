 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Did Lizzo kill a fan by stage diving?

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Lizzo has set the straight regarding rumours of her allegedly killing a fan by diving off the stage during one of her shows.

Taking to TikTok, the Truth Hurts singer ended the wild rumour saying that she never leaped into a crowd.

"I've seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody," she said.

"Like that rumor… it's a lie, first of all! I've never stage dived in my life."

She also demonstrated a belly-flop on her bed to prove that her jump doest not have a lethal force.

"Y'all really gon' put that on my [expletive] name? Like, I know I'm big but, [expletive], I'm not that [expletive] big."

She captioned the video, "STOP THE [expletive]." 

