entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
Disney responds to Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit in court

Disney’s legal team has finally responded to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit with an official statement.

For those unversed with Johansson’s true intentions regarding the lawsuit, it is important to note that the bulk of her salary is related to the box office response to Black Widow.

However, with the movie now streaming on Disney+, there is no way for the star to “realize the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel, thus voiding her prior contract that guaranteed an exclusive movie theater release.

The statement released by the company highlights the “sad and distressing” nature of Johansson’s decision.

The spokesperson for the company issued the statement on behalf the entire Walt Disney Company.

According to Metro it read, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

According to reports, the actress’s initial payment for the ninth and final Marvel film is $15million (£10m) and opened at over $80m (£57m) in both the USA and Canada.

The film has also earned an additional $60million (£43m) on Disney Plus and $78million (£55m) from overseas releases, but the total is easily enough to dub this installment, one of the lowest-grossing Marvel movies, to date.

