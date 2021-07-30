Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix

Netflix has broken hearts after it was revealed that Ryan Reynolds’ popular flick 6 Underground will not be getting a sequel.

According to Variety, Head of original films at Netflix Scott Stuber said that they did not feel like it was justified for a comeback.

"We didn’t feel like we got there on that one creatively. It was a nice hit, but at the end of the day we didn’t feel like we nailed the mark to justify coming back again. There just wasn’t that deep love for those characters or that world," he said.

The movie was released on December 13, 2019 on the streaming service and selected cinemas with a plan to start a franchise.

Despite have a considerably large number of viewers, those hopes were dashed after a mixed reception from reviewers along with a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.