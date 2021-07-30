 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Ryan Reynolds 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix

Netflix has broken hearts after it was revealed that Ryan Reynolds’ popular flick 6 Underground will not be getting a sequel.

According to Variety, Head of original films at Netflix Scott Stuber said that they did not feel like it was justified for a comeback.

"We didn’t feel like we got there on that one creatively. It was a nice hit, but at the end of the day we didn’t feel like we nailed the mark to justify coming back again. There just wasn’t that deep love for those characters or that world," he said. 

The movie was released on December 13, 2019 on the streaming service and selected cinemas with a plan to start a franchise.

Despite have a considerably large number of viewers, those hopes were dashed after a mixed reception from reviewers along with a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 

More From Entertainment:

Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’

Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned US move ‘for years’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned US move ‘for years’: report
Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo

Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo
Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’

Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’
Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

Kristen Bell dubs daughter’s ‘Delta variant’ name struggle a ‘big bummer’

Kristen Bell dubs daughter’s ‘Delta variant’ name struggle a ‘big bummer’
Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’

Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’
Stand-up Daniel Sloss on pandemic stage fright

Stand-up Daniel Sloss on pandemic stage fright
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship
Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move

Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move
Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women

Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women
Kate Middleton miffed over Palace making constant digs at mom Carole

Kate Middleton miffed over Palace making constant digs at mom Carole

Latest

view all