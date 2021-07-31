Prince Harry, Meghan Markle US career ‘completely out the window’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s career plans for the US have been “completely thrown out the window.”



The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Emily Andrews, during a Channel 5 documentary titled Meghan at 50: The Climb to Power.

There she was quoted saying, “Because of the royal brand they can get all these multimillion dollar deals but the problem with that is they have to keep reminding everyone that they're royal and to do so that involves giving more and more away. They have to talk about more private moments.”

Even royal historian Ed Owens joined in at that moment and added, “Harry and Meghan has consistently argued that they don't have sufficient privacy, that they're lives are difficult and burdensome because of the glare of the media.”

“Then they go to the US and this narrative continues until they suddenly open up about everything by agreeing to an interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

“Suddenly this idea of privacy goes completely out of the window. Instead they are opening up very publicly knowing that millions of people are going to see and get a glimpse of the inside story behind the separation of Harry and Meghan and the house of Windsor.”