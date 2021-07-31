 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s projects blasted as ‘self-indulgent’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US goals have reportedly been called out for being completely “pretentious and self-indulgent.”

The claim has been brought forward by Andrew Pierce and during her interview with MailPlus' Palace Confidential, he told host Jo Elvin, “Exactly! Who made them experts? What do they know about leadership? What sort of leadership?”

“On wellness, Meghan is very conscious about health and the rest, but they are no experts. And philanthropy, they have set up their charitable foundation, sure, but there are not in the same league as Bill Gates. It sounds like the usual self-indulgent pretentious nonsense.”

Even royal expert Victoria Murphy chimed in and admitted that the couple should expect some tough scrutiny from critics for their memoir.

If they are looking at offering advice, people are going to ask questions about their expertise. “There is an audience for everything they do.”

“Meghan's book The Bench received harsh critical reviews but it was still a best-seller. Everything they do gets a huge amount of attention and will do really well commercially.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle US career ‘completely out the window’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle US career ‘completely out the window’
Prince William, Kate Middleton risk embarrassment with Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince William, Kate Middleton risk embarrassment with Prince Harry’s memoir
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘receipts, documents’ ready against the Firm

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘receipts, documents’ ready against the Firm
Meghan Markle ‘fuming’ over Thomas Markle’s legal bid to see Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle ‘fuming’ over Thomas Markle’s legal bid to see Archie, Lilibet
Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’

Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned US move ‘for years’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned US move ‘for years’: report
Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix

Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix
Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo

Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo
Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’

Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’
Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

Kristen Bell dubs daughter’s ‘Delta variant’ name struggle a ‘big bummer’

Kristen Bell dubs daughter’s ‘Delta variant’ name struggle a ‘big bummer’
Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’

Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’

Latest

view all