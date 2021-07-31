Orlando Bloom surprises his neighbour Prince Harry as he voices the Duke in 'The Prince'

Orlando Bloom made shock move against neighbour Prince Harry as the British actor voiced the Duke of Sussex in the cartoon series 'The Prince'.

On Thursday, HBO Max released the trailer for their cheeky new cartoon series based on the Royal Family. The series is going to hit home for Prince Harry in more ways than one.



British actor Orlando Bloom - who is voicing the character of Prince Harry - happens to live in the same exclusive neighbourhood as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



When it was announced that he would be joining the cast in August 2020, Orlando admitted to the Hollywood Reporter that it made him "nervous" .

However, he said that his wife Katy Perry convinced him to take the plunge. He said at the time: "I’m a British boy who’s very proud of my roots.

He added: "This guy is so nice, and I think he’s got a great sense of humour. I hope he maintains that through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal. We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another.

"I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I’m honest, it’s not like me to poke fun at anyone but it is done with affection."

The much-awaited cartoon picks up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their shock exit from the Royal Family.

