Saturday Jul 31 2021
Nora Fatehi dances to Indian copy of Pakistani song: Video

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Bollywood recreated the Pakistani song ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ for its upcoming  movie featuring Nora Fatehi. It was originally sung by legendary singer Noor Jehan.

Dilbar famed dancer Nora Fatehi set the internet ablaze with her jaw-dropping moves to the tune in the new video. This recreation of 'Zaalima' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Turning to Instagram, the 29-year-old uploaded a teaser of her performance. She captioned the post, “Song is out NOW link is in my bio.”

Even Nora Fatehi's sizzling belly dance and gorgeous looks failed to bring down the criticism from social media users who strongly criticized the move to recreate the song for an anti-Pakistan film.

