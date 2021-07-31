Nora Fatehi dances to Indian copy of Pakistani song: Video

Bollywood recreated the Pakistani song ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ for its upcoming movie featuring Nora Fatehi. It was originally sung by legendary singer Noor Jehan.

Dilbar famed dancer Nora Fatehi set the internet ablaze with her jaw-dropping moves to the tune in the new video. This recreation of 'Zaalima' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Turning to Instagram, the 29-year-old uploaded a teaser of her performance. She captioned the post, “Song is out NOW link is in my bio.”

