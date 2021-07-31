 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Orlando Bloom mocks neighbour Prince Harry in snippet of ‘The Prince’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Despite the mockery, there hardly seem to be any bad blood between Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom
Despite the mockery, there hardly seem to be any bad blood between Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom

British actor Orlando Bloom is unleashing quite a few chuckles over his portrayal of Prince Harry in the new animated sitcom, titled The Prince.

The HBO Max original released all 12 of its episodes on the platform on Thursday, showing life in the Palace through the eyes of protagonist Prince George [Gary Janetti], along with his sister Princess Charlotte [Sophie Turner] and the rest of the royal family.

In a short clip making rounds on the internet, the character of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen looking at a new home after stepping down from their duties as senior royals.

"This might be the smallest palace I've ever been in," says Bloom’s Harry.

"Well, it's an apartment," responds Meghan’s character, voiced by Condola Rashad.

"Yes, an apartment palace. I know that. Lots of tiny palaces inside one big palace," Harry tells his wife.

In spite of there being some mockery towards the Duke of Sussex’s character on the show, there hardly seem to be any bad blood between him and Bloom.

During an earlier interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, Harry explained how Bloom, who is also his neighbour, keep in touch to keep paparazzi at bay.

"Two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message 'cause he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi,” said Harry.

"He sent me a photograph, which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on with his AirPods in, with his massive camera, lying in the back of his truck [with] blackout windows... taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area,” shared the duke.

More From Entertainment:

Hollywood agency slams Disney in heated dispute over Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow'

Hollywood agency slams Disney in heated dispute over Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow'
Bob Odenkirk says he suffered a ‘small heart attack’

Bob Odenkirk says he suffered a ‘small heart attack’
YouTuber Albert Dyrlund falls to his death while filming in Italian Alps

YouTuber Albert Dyrlund falls to his death while filming in Italian Alps

Nora Fatehi dances to Indian copy of Pakistani song: Video

Nora Fatehi dances to Indian copy of Pakistani song: Video
Kurt Cobain’s childhood home to be turned into an exhibit

Kurt Cobain’s childhood home to be turned into an exhibit
Orlando Bloom surprises his neighbour Prince Harry as he voices the Duke in 'The Prince'

Orlando Bloom surprises his neighbour Prince Harry as he voices the Duke in 'The Prince'
Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she tours the city of love amid romance rumours

Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she tours the city of love amid romance rumours
Scarlett Johansson receives moral support after Disney response

Scarlett Johansson receives moral support after Disney response

Billie Eilish's second album 'Happier Than Ever' winning hearts

Billie Eilish's second album 'Happier Than Ever' winning hearts
Prince Harry and William's rift leaves Kate Middleton 'devastated'

Prince Harry and William's rift leaves Kate Middleton 'devastated'
Prince Charles concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship

Prince Charles concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship
Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat in skimpy yellow attire

Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat in skimpy yellow attire

Latest

view all