Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth released by ‘The Crown’

British actor Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth II in the next season of Netflix’s The Crown has officially been revealed.



The Harry Potter star, 65, was the spitting image of the monarch, 95, in a new photo released from the show’s upcoming season.

The official account of the hit royal drama posted a photo of Staunton dressed as Her Majesty, and wrote: “An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.”

Staunton’s version of the Queen was closer to the modern-day Queen Elizabeth after actors Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman portrayed her younger versions in seasons 1-2 and 3-4 respectively.

Speaking about the show after it was announced that she will be portraying the Queen in the fifth season, Staunton had said in a statement in January 2020: “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start.”

“As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts,” she added.

“I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion,” she said.