Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson's spousal support to husband 'temporary' until divorce settlement

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

This 'is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out,' said a source 

Kelly Clarkson's spousal support to estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is only going to last until their final divorce settlement. 

Previously, a judge ordered that Clarkson gives Blackstock, 44, $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support. 

This "is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out," a source told PEOPLE.

Through the arrangement, Blackstock, a music manager, will receive $195,601 in total from Clarkson each month, or roughly $2.4 million per year. 

The order also requires the singer to pay $1.25 million towards her estranged husband's attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.

Clarkson announced divorce from her husband in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. 

The court had initially given her the primary physical custody of their two kids, , River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

