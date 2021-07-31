Elton John criticised for calling out DaBaby and ignoring his friend Eminem songs

Elton John slammed DaBaby's homophobic comments as the British singer shared facts about HIV that affects more than 70 million people worldwide.

DaBaby made the comments during his performance at Rolling Loud. DaBaby, 29, also sent out an apology for his "insensitive" rant regarding AIDS and the LGBTQ community.

The 74-year-old singer has been criticised for calling out DaBaby but never addressing anything to his friend Eminem for his homophobic lyrics.

A Twitter user SPRAT wrote a thread on John. Here's what he said, "Elton John got something to say to DaBaby in 2021 but never addressed anything to Eminem, ever I’m confused by people Elton John never called Em out or had beef. He actually had his back He decided not to judge someone based off his lyrics or a perception and actually get to know him. Some people had problems with Eminem’s lyrics Elton John on the other hand viewed Ems lyrics as not how he felt but rather him talking about what’s going on or how things are. Their performance together was certainly a great move to help clear Eminem’s name from any noise."

A user said Eminem had to work with Elton John to prove a point that he wasn’t homophobic.



Defending Eminem, a fan wrote, "Elton John is Em's mate. I completely get what you're saying. But there's a difference between lyrics and a full blown rant on stage. It might not seem it, but there is."





