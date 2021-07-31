Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report

Experts recently weighed in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest potential threat to a lavish US lifestyle.



This claim has been brought forward by Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl.



During her interview on the True Royalty TV’s program, The Royal Beat she was quoted saying, “I think the biggest threat to Harry and Meghan, once these book deals are done and the podcasts are done and Spotify, then what is their currency?”

“This book will make the Royal Family very nervous as will many events of the future. But it will come good for them, because the Royal Family will always be the Royal Family.”

Before concluding she admitted, “So I suppose there is a level of comfort in that, when you see how history has played out until now.”