 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s thoughts on Prince Charles’ potential as monarch unearthed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Experts recently highlighted some of Princess Diana’s past comments regarding Prince Charles’ potential to serve as a future monarch for England.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert and journalist Robert Jobson, the co-author of Diana: Closely Guarded Secret

He pointed out one of Princess Diana’s most significant revelations regarding Prince Charles’ effectiveness as a monarch in a Channel 4 documentary How Diana's Death Shaped William & Harry.

There he referenced Diana’s tell-all interview with Martin Bashir and was quoted saying, “She also admitted in the interview that there were ‘three of us in this marriage’ but we all sort of already knew that.”

“I think more important was her rapier thrust at Charles in which she basically, effectively said he didn’t want the job and he wasn’t suitable for the job, it wouldn’t suit Charles to be King.”

“She was declaring, ‘oh William should be the next king’, it was a huge moment, not only in television, but also for Prince William.”

The interview in question was held between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir in 1995. There the people’s princess addressed her husband’s competency as a future monarch and admitted, “There was always conflict on that subject with him when we discussed it, and I understood that conflict, because it's a very demanding role, being Prince of Wales, but it's an equally more demanding role being king.”

Princess Diana’s thoughts on Prince Charles’ potential as monarch unearthed

“And being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now, and being king would be a little bit more suffocating. And because I know the character I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don't know whether he could adapt to that.”

More From Entertainment:

New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp

New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing US dream without royal branding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing US dream without royal branding
Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle

Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report
Sarah Ferguson weighs in on Meghan Markle’s explosive royal exit

Sarah Ferguson weighs in on Meghan Markle’s explosive royal exit
Sarah Ferguson addresses her for her younger self: ‘Learn to seek help’

Sarah Ferguson addresses her for her younger self: ‘Learn to seek help’
Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all

Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all
Advocacy groups defend Scarlett Johansson amid lawsuit with Disney

Advocacy groups defend Scarlett Johansson amid lawsuit with Disney
Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-writer

Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-writer

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story
Scarlett Johansson’s agent calls out Disney for ‘weaponzing her success’

Scarlett Johansson’s agent calls out Disney for ‘weaponzing her success’
Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Latest

view all