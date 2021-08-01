 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Kit Harrington shared a glimpse of his life as a father, five months after he and Rose Leslie welcomed their son
Kit Harrington shared a glimpse of his life as a father, five months after he and Rose Leslie welcomed their son

British actor Kit Harrington has opened up about his life as a father to her and wife Rose Leslie’s baby boy.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the Game of Thrones actor shared a glimpse of his life as a father, five months after he and his wife and GoT costar welcomed their son.

"They tell you and they don't tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens," said Harrington.

"What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it,” he added.

"Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find,” he shared.

"I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It's a beautiful thing, it really is,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body

Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body
Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'

Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday
Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Former member of K-pop band EXO, Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape

Former member of K-pop band EXO, Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape
After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits

After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits
‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard

‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard
Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet

Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal snub incurs backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal snub incurs backlash
Sharon Stone addresses fears of being ‘sacked’ over wanting fully vaccinated set

Sharon Stone addresses fears of being ‘sacked’ over wanting fully vaccinated set
New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp

New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp
Billie Eilish addresses feelings over ‘Happier Than Ever’ album release

Billie Eilish addresses feelings over ‘Happier Than Ever’ album release

Latest

view all