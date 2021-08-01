Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties

Kit Harrington shared a glimpse of his life as a father, five months after he and Rose Leslie welcomed their son

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the Game of Thrones actor shared a glimpse of his life as a father, five months after he and his wife and GoT costar welcomed their son.

"They tell you and they don't tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens," said Harrington.

"What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it,” he added.

"Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find,” he shared.

"I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It's a beautiful thing, it really is,” he added.