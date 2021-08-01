Alicia Keys details loving note for ‘soul mate’ Swizz Beatz

Lyricist and songwriter Alicia Keys recently turned to social media and shared an anniversary note in honor of her anniversary with rapper and music producer Swizz Beatz.

The singer penned a loving note in tribute of her anniversary with husband Beatz.

She shared it over on Instagram as part of a caption to a rather artistic portrait shot of both her ad her ‘twin flame’.

The caption reads, “Soulmates Deeper then soulmates Twin flames An existential earthquake My souls mirror All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love!!”

“Happy anniversary my love! Woooooooowwwwwwww it’s just getting better!! I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us!! Here’s to many many many many more!!!!!” (sic)

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Keys and Beatz share two young boys 10-year-old Egypt Daoud Dean, and 6-year-old Genesis Ali Dean.





