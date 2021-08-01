 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Alicia Keys details loving note for ‘soul mate’ Swizz Beatz

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Alicia Keys details loving note for ‘soul mate’ Swizz Beatz

Lyricist and songwriter Alicia Keys recently turned to social media and shared an anniversary note in honor of her anniversary with rapper and music producer Swizz Beatz.

The singer penned a loving note in tribute of her anniversary with husband Beatz.

She shared it over on Instagram as part of a caption to a rather artistic portrait shot of both her ad her ‘twin flame’.

The caption reads, “Soulmates Deeper then soulmates Twin flames An existential earthquake My souls mirror All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love!!”

“Happy anniversary my love! Woooooooowwwwwwww it’s just getting better!! I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us!! Here’s to many many many many more!!!!!” (sic)

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Keys and Beatz share two young boys 10-year-old Egypt Daoud Dean, and 6-year-old Genesis Ali Dean.


More From Entertainment:

Rolling Stone names Beyonce's 'Formation' as best music video of all time

Rolling Stone names Beyonce's 'Formation' as best music video of all time
Fashion designer Marc Jacobs admits to getting cosmetic procedures

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs admits to getting cosmetic procedures

Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated

Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated
‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties
Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body

Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body
Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'

Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday
Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Former member of K-pop band EXO, Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape

Former member of K-pop band EXO, Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape
After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits

After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits
‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard

‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard

Latest

view all