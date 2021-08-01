 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Fashion designer Marc Jacobs admits to getting cosmetic procedures

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Renowned fashion designer Marc Jacobs has admitted to getting cosmetic procedures done to his face.

Speaking to Vogue, the 58-year-old shared that he got cosmetic work done "many years ago". 

"I don't remember exactly when, but Steven Meisel had recommended a doctor named Dr. Brandt who was, of course, pretty famous and everybody knew," he said. 

While the admission may come to as a surprise for many he shared that he never kept his procedures a secret.

"I mean, there have been so many things that I've been transparent about," Jacobs said. 

"Like, once when I went to an event with a baseball cap, and people asked me, 'Why are you wearing a baseball cap?' And I said, 'Well, I just had a hair transplant.' People were amused and amazed that I answered."

This comes after he recently documented his recovery from a facelift with a photo of himself in a hyperbaric oxygen tank. 

