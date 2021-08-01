Fashion designer Marc Jacobs admits to getting cosmetic procedures

Renowned fashion designer Marc Jacobs has admitted to getting cosmetic procedures done to his face.

Speaking to Vogue, the 58-year-old shared that he got cosmetic work done "many years ago".

"I don't remember exactly when, but Steven Meisel had recommended a doctor named Dr. Brandt who was, of course, pretty famous and everybody knew," he said.

While the admission may come to as a surprise for many he shared that he never kept his procedures a secret.

"I mean, there have been so many things that I've been transparent about," Jacobs said.

"Like, once when I went to an event with a baseball cap, and people asked me, 'Why are you wearing a baseball cap?' And I said, 'Well, I just had a hair transplant.' People were amused and amazed that I answered."

This comes after he recently documented his recovery from a facelift with a photo of himself in a hyperbaric oxygen tank.