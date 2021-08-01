 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Rolling Stone names Beyonce's 'Formation' as best music video of all time

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Rolling Stone names Beyonces Formation as best music video of all time

Beyonce’s Formation music video was named as the best music video of all time, according to Rolling Stone.

The hit song secured the No.1 spot on a list of 100 other music videos.

Released in 2016, it was directed by Melina Matsoukas and outranked other arguably great hits like Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean, Prince’s Kiss and Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance.

Beyonce’s video most likely won for its striking visuals which included her laying on top of a sinking police car in a ruined New Orleans which had a wall with the words "stop shooting us" spray-painted on it.

Speaking about the idea process about the impactful video Matsoukas shared that Queen Bey wanted the "historical impact of slavery on black love, and what it has done to the black family" in the video.

"I wanted to show — this is black people. We triumph, we suffer, we’re drowning, we’re being beaten, we’re dancing, we’re eating, and we’re still here," she said to The New Yorker.

More From Entertainment:

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs admits to getting cosmetic procedures

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs admits to getting cosmetic procedures

Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated

Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated
‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties
Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body

Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body
Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'

Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday
Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Former member of K-pop band EXO, Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape

Former member of K-pop band EXO, Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape
After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits

After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits
‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard

‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard
Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet

Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet

Latest

view all