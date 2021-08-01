Rolling Stone names Beyonce's 'Formation' as best music video of all time

Beyonce’s Formation music video was named as the best music video of all time, according to Rolling Stone.

The hit song secured the No.1 spot on a list of 100 other music videos.

Released in 2016, it was directed by Melina Matsoukas and outranked other arguably great hits like Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean, Prince’s Kiss and Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance.

Beyonce’s video most likely won for its striking visuals which included her laying on top of a sinking police car in a ruined New Orleans which had a wall with the words "stop shooting us" spray-painted on it.

Speaking about the idea process about the impactful video Matsoukas shared that Queen Bey wanted the "historical impact of slavery on black love, and what it has done to the black family" in the video.

"I wanted to show — this is black people. We triumph, we suffer, we’re drowning, we’re being beaten, we’re dancing, we’re eating, and we’re still here," she said to The New Yorker.