Royal expert discusses 'difficulty' Meghan Markle will have on path to becoming US president

Some royal fans and a section of the British hold Meghan Markle responsible for causing a rift between her husband Prince Harry and the royal family.

The former American actress is settled in the US with her husband and two children.

Several media reports claimed that Meghan wants to contests the US presidential election in the future.

Royal biographer Angela Levin on Sunday said "One of the many difficulties Meghan will have on the path to becoming USA President is that she is very thin skinned and can't take genuine criticism."



Meghan and Harry have not responded to reports regarding Meghan's intentions.

Harry recently visited the UK to reunite with his brother Prince William for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.