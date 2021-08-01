 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo share hugs after Happier Than Ever release

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Billie Eilish’s most recent release of her album Happier Than Ever received a lot of love.

In celebration of her sophomore album, the singer enjoyed a special bash surrounded by some of her famous friends.

In the snaps, the vocal powerhouse can be seen beaming with joy as she shares laughter, smiles and hugs with her friends.

In one of her snaps she is seen hugging fellow singer Olivia Rodrigo to which she captioned the post, "this is where the real love is."

Apart from Olivia, she also partied with Khalid and Gracie Abrams.

Her album released a few days ago and features 16 songs that has been widely loved by fans and is expected to break some major records as well. 

