 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa stuns in selfie with Anwar Hadid

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Dua Lipa stuns in selfie with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa on Sunday shared a picture with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid as she expressed her love for the model.

Anwar is the brother of supermodels Gigi and Anwar Hadid. The duo posed for a selfie during their holidays recently.

"My love," Dua Lipa captioned the picture which has bee liked by over two million people on Instagram.

Dua Lipa stuns in selfie with Anwar Hadid

Anwar's mother Yolanda Hadid was also among hundreds of people who reacted to the couple's photo on the video and photo sharing app.

Meanwhile, the "Levitating" singer posted multiple pictures from the shoot of "Demeanor", Pop Smoke's posthumous song. 

More From Entertainment:

'Disappointed fan' Sarim Akhtar featured in Hong Kong's meme museum

'Disappointed fan' Sarim Akhtar featured in Hong Kong's meme museum

Billie Eilish accused of being zionist after promotional video for Israel

Billie Eilish accused of being zionist after promotional video for Israel
Orlando Bloom addresses ‘maliciousness’ of ‘The Prince’ satire: ‘Prince Harry knows’

Orlando Bloom addresses ‘maliciousness’ of ‘The Prince’ satire: ‘Prince Harry knows’
Ushna Shah thinks entertainers aren't there to teach children the lessons their parents failed to teach them

Ushna Shah thinks entertainers aren't there to teach children the lessons their parents failed to teach them
TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies at 19 after California shooting

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies at 19 after California shooting

Johnny Depp remains silent as fans congratulate him for winning case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp remains silent as fans congratulate him for winning case against Amber Heard
Jessica Alba weighs in on relationship with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba weighs in on relationship with husband Cash Warren
Royal expert discusses 'difficulty' Meghan Markle will have on path to becoming US president

Royal expert discusses 'difficulty' Meghan Markle will have on path to becoming US president

Rolling Stone names Beyonce's 'Formation' as best music video of all time

Rolling Stone names Beyonce's 'Formation' as best music video of all time
Breaking Bad star Saginaw Grant passes away at age 85

Breaking Bad star Saginaw Grant passes away at age 85

Latest

view all