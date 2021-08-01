Dua Lipa stuns in selfie with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa on Sunday shared a picture with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid as she expressed her love for the model.

Anwar is the brother of supermodels Gigi and Anwar Hadid. The duo posed for a selfie during their holidays recently.

"My love," Dua Lipa captioned the picture which has bee liked by over two million people on Instagram.

Anwar's mother Yolanda Hadid was also among hundreds of people who reacted to the couple's photo on the video and photo sharing app.

Meanwhile, the "Levitating" singer posted multiple pictures from the shoot of "Demeanor", Pop Smoke's posthumous song.